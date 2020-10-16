CCR chair Dorneanu to notify European institutions over “uncouth attacks on the court” by Romania’s PM

CCR chair Dorneanu to notify European institutions over “uncouth attacks on the court” by Romania’s PM. Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) Valer Dorneanu said on Thursday that he is considering notifying the Venice Commission, the Council of Europe and the Conference of European Constitutional Courts over recent the statements by Romania’s Prime Minister Ludovic Orban against (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]