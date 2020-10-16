 
Romaniapress.com

October 16, 2020

President Iohannis to participate Monday in Virtual Summit of Three Seas Iniative
Oct 16, 2020

President Iohannis to participate Monday in Virtual Summit of Three Seas Iniative.

President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Monday, in the Virtual Summit and the Web Forum of the Three Seas Initiative, organized by Estonia in videoconference format. According to the Presidential Administration, this year's Summit represents an important step in the process of consolidating the Three Seas Initiative, which was initiated by the decisions taken at the Summit hosted by President Iohannis in September 2018. The general framework for discussion will be to assess progress, the added value and future benchmarks of the Initiative. "Progress is expected in the implementation of the list of priority interconnection projects agreed at the Bucharest Summit, which was subsequently added on, as well as in the functioning of the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund, in which Romania, through EximBank, and Poland, through the Development Bank (BGK), are founding states. A report on smart connectivity will also be launched on the occasion of the Summit," the Presidential Administration said. Given that the health restrictions did not allow the organization of a new edition of the Business Forum of the Three Seas Initiative this year, it was replaced by an online Forum, in whose opening President Iohannis will send a message, together with the other presidents from the region, states the quoted source. Along with the heads of state of the countries participating in the Three Seas Initiative, the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and the Executive Vice President of the European Commission Margrethe Vestager will also be present as partners of the Initiative. The Three Seas Initiative is a political platform at presidential level, bringing together the 12 member states of the European Union between the Baltic Sea, the Adriatic and the Black Sea - Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. The Initiative aims at the economic development of the states in the region, by stimulating interconnectivity in three main areas - transport, energy, digital; increasing real convergence among the member states of the European Union, thus contributing to the consolidation of unity and cohesion within the Union; as well as strengthening the transatlantic relationship, by stimulating the economic presence of the United States of America in the region. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Ciolacu: New PSD team means honest, well-recognized professionals The new Social Democratic Party (PSD) team means people who are honest, professional and well-recognized in their fields of activity, such as Dr. Alexandru Rafila and many others who will enter the future Parliament, party leader Marcel Ciolacu declared on Friday. "Romania is going through (...)

ForMin Aurescu, at the Bucharest Forum: In the face of such a large-scale crisis, no country can cope on its own The concept of security needs to be broadly approached, the components aimed at security and humanity, included, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday at the Bucharest Forum. The Romanian top diplomat spoke about the lessons learned in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. (...)

DefMin Ciuca: We must stay vigilant for health crisis not to turn into security crisis Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca told the Bucharest Forum on Friday that the unknowns of the COVID-19 pandemic are raising concerns and that the authorities must make sure that “this health crisis and the economic recession do not become a security crisis,” noting in his speech that (...)

Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, and Prince Radu welcome Invictus volunteers: You a rare example of faith, love, generosity and courage Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, and Prince Radu welcomed on Friday morning at Elisabeta Palace volunteers of the Invictus Romania group, participants in the 7th edition of the Veterans’ Relay Race. “Our dear Invictus soldiers, Her Majesty and I are very proud of you and every time we (...)

Aurescu: Security concept must be approached broadly, given its dimensions aimed at health, humanity The concept of security needs to be broadly approached, the components aimed at security and humanity, included, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday at the Bucharest Forum. The Romanian top diplomat spoke about the lessons learned in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. (...)

Renault presented Dacia Spring, the first 100% electric model in its range The French group Renault, that in 1999 took over the biggest Romanian car manufacturer, Dacia, on Thursday presented in Paris the Dacia Spring electric car model to be produced serially. The launch was part of the event devoted to electric mobility ‘Renault eWays’ which takes places 7 months (...)

Kelemen Hunor, on parliamentary elections: Consensus can be reached if President calls parties to consultations Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor reiterated on Friday that the parliamentary elections should be held on December 6, adding that, given current epidemiological conditions and the reasoning of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), a consensus can be (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |