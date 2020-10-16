 
Record number of visitors tour Europalia Festival 2019/2020 Romania's exhibitions
The National Museum of Romanian History (MNIR) has reported a record number of visitors that toured the exhibitions "Dacia Felix. Romania's Glorious Past" and "The Origins of Europe: Prehistoric Civilisations between the Carpathians and the Lower Danube," organised as part pf the Europalia Festival 2019/2020. The two exhibition projects were among the most successful among the 250 events that took place at the Europalia Romania Festival. Given that the period for touring the exhibitions was affected by the spread of the novel coronavirus, over 540,000 direct visitors and approximately 1,000,000 indirect visitors (through social networks and the media) enjoyed the exhibitions organised at the Gallo-Roman Museum of Tongeren and the Grand Curtius Museum in Liege. During the event, MNIR coordinated two major exhibition projects: "Dacia Felix. Romania's Glorious Past," at the Gallo-Roman Museum in Tongeren (October 19, 2019 - April 26 2020) and "The Origins of Europe: Prehistoric Civilisations between the Carpathians and the Lower Danube," at the Grand Curtius Museum in Liege (November 8, 2019 - April 26, 2020). The exhibitions were organized by MNIR, in collaboration with 35 specialist institutions in Romania. The exhibitions brought to the attention of the public and the specialists some of the most valuable archeological pieces from the historical heritage of Romania. Among the most spectacular pieces of Romanian cultural heritage on display in Belgium were: "The Thinker" and "Sitting Woman" (a pair of statuettes discovered in the Neolithic necropolis of Cernavoda, Constanta County, Hamangia culture, first half of the 5th millennium B.C.); the bronze deposits at Apa (Satu Mare County) and Ighiel (Alba County), dating back to the Middle Bronze Age (first half of the second millennium B.C.); gold ornaments belonging to the treasures of Sarasau (Maramures County) and Hinova (Mehedinti County), dating back to the Late Bronze Age (end of the second millennium B.C.); glass and amber ornaments from Cioclovina Cave (Hunedoara County); a silver rhyton discovered at Poroina Mare, Mehedinti County, dating from the 4th-3rd centuries B.C., an exceptional piece of Thraco-Getian goldsmithing, as well as the Gothic coif from Cotofenesti, Poiana Varbilau Prahova County, dating back to the first half of the 4th century B.C., a solid gold artefact weighing 821.35 grams. The 27th edition of the Europalia International Art Festival, an edition dedicated to Romania, took place in Belgium, October 2, 2019 - February 2, 2020, with some events extended throughout April 2020. The Europalia Festival is seen as the largest cultural event in Belgium, being organised under the patronage of the Belgian Royal Family, once every two years, in Belgium and neighbouring countries - France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Germany or the United Kingdom. Romania's participation in the Europalia Festival was made possible by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture and the General Secretariat of the Romanian Government. AGERPRES (AS - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Georgiana Tănăsescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

