Romania’s daily COVID-19 cases remain above 4,000, hit new record high

Romania’s daily COVID-19 cases remain above 4,000, hit new record high. Romania reported 4,026 new coronavirus cases on Friday, October 16, marking the third day in a row with daily infections above 4,000. It is also the highest daily count reported in Romania since the start of the pandemic. Romanian officials also reported more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]