New Dacia Spring Electric To Be Made in China, Along with Renault K-ZE
Oct 16, 2020
New Dacia Spring Electric To Be Made in China, Along with Renault K-ZE.
Renault Group will produce the new Dacia Spring Electric in China, Dacia confirmed Thursday.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Ciolacu: New PSD team means honest, well-recognized professionals
The new Social Democratic Party (PSD) team means people who are honest, professional and well-recognized in their fields of activity, such as Dr. Alexandru Rafila and many others who will enter the future Parliament, party leader Marcel Ciolacu declared on Friday.
"Romania is going through (...)
ForMin Aurescu, at the Bucharest Forum: In the face of such a large-scale crisis, no country can cope on its own
The concept of security needs to be broadly approached, the components aimed at security and humanity, included, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday at the Bucharest Forum. The Romanian top diplomat spoke about the lessons learned in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. (...)
DefMin Ciuca: We must stay vigilant for health crisis not to turn into security crisis
Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca told the Bucharest Forum on Friday that the unknowns of the COVID-19 pandemic are raising concerns and that the authorities must make sure that “this health crisis and the economic recession do not become a security crisis,” noting in his speech that (...)
Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, and Prince Radu welcome Invictus volunteers: You a rare example of faith, love, generosity and courage
Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, and Prince Radu welcomed on Friday morning at Elisabeta Palace volunteers of the Invictus Romania group, participants in the 7th edition of the Veterans’ Relay Race. “Our dear Invictus soldiers, Her Majesty and I are very proud of you and every time we (...)
Aurescu: Security concept must be approached broadly, given its dimensions aimed at health, humanity
The concept of security needs to be broadly approached, the components aimed at security and humanity, included, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday at the Bucharest Forum.
The Romanian top diplomat spoke about the lessons learned in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. (...)
Renault presented Dacia Spring, the first 100% electric model in its range
The French group Renault, that in 1999 took over the biggest Romanian car manufacturer, Dacia, on Thursday presented in Paris the Dacia Spring electric car model to be produced serially. The launch was part of the event devoted to electric mobility ‘Renault eWays’ which takes places 7 months (...)
Kelemen Hunor, on parliamentary elections: Consensus can be reached if President calls parties to consultations
Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor reiterated on Friday that the parliamentary elections should be held on December 6, adding that, given current epidemiological conditions and the reasoning of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), a consensus can be (...)
