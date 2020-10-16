Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 4,026 to 172,516; death toll reaches 5,749

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 4,026 to 172,516; death toll reaches 5,749. As many as 4,026 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting following 30,325 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive. As of Friday, 172,516 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A number of 127,076 people were declared cured. According to the GCS, to date, 2,800,912 tests for SARS-CoV-2 infection have been processed nationwide. Of these, 30,325 were performed in the last 24 hours - 18,337 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 11,988 upon request. Another 75 people - 43 men and 32 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing Romania's COVID-19 total death toll to 5,749. According to the GCS, all deaths are in patients with pre-existing conditions. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 5,995 fines, amounting to 906,255 lei, for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of 9,838 people in Romania are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities, and 726 patients are in intensive care. In Romania, 17,874 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 9,155 are in institutional isolation. Also, 42,079 people are in quarantine at home, and 45 in institutional quarantine. A total of 742 retested positive for COVID-19. The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus has reached 6,828 while the death toll stays at 126. Bucharest - 592, Cluj - 267, Iasi - 176, Bacau - 153 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus from the previous reporting. The most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection registered so far in Romania are in Bucharest - 25,487 and in the counties of Suceava - 7,732, Prahova - 7,583, Brasov - 7,411 and Iasi - 7,451. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Irinela Visan, Petronius Craiu, editors: Mihai Simionescu, Georgiana Tanasescu, Florin Marin; EN - editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]