President Iohannis, at the European Council in Brussels: EC proposal to cut greenhouse gas emissions could be accepted by Romania, under certain conditions



Present at the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, President Klaus Iohannis said that Romania could accept the European Commission’s proposal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under certain conditions. European leaders discussed the future of the EU-UK relationship, (...)