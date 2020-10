Spain’s Mantor Completes EUR4.5M Consolidation Works On Bucharest’s Mita Biciclista Historic Building

Spain's Mantor Group has completed the consolidation works on the Mita Biciclista historic building located in Bucharest's Piata Amzei area, following an investment of EUR4.5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]