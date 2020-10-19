 
October 19, 2020

PSD's Ciolacu: Closing schools, but holding elections, the normal Romania promised by the president
Social Democratic Party (PSDD) national leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the officials are using "double standards" when dealing with the health crisis, as they want to close schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the National Liberal Party (PNL) and President Iohannis desire to hold a general election. "The power to postpone elections is not vested with PSD. I continue, by virtue of my position as speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, to have discussions with all party leaders. Everyone has the same concern, except for PNL and the president of Romania. As you know they are hell-bent on having the election. I have heard about a decision by the minister of education, who is also a PNL candidate, for the schools to close in Bucharest. If this double standard - closing schools yet holding the election - seems normal to you it is because it is the normal Romania promised by the President of Romania while electioneering. We are waiting for the promulgation of the law that gives Parliament the power to establish the date of the elections," Ciolacu told a news conference at the PSD headquarters. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on a television show that, from the government's point of view, December 6 for holding the general election is "the constitutional and legal date," and "any extra day in which the incumbent Parliament remains in office is a wasted day for Romania." AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
