Coronavirus: Authorities suspend face to face activity in Bucharest schools. Ciolacu: Closing schools, but holding elections -the normal Romania promised by Iohannis

Coronavirus: Authorities suspend face to face activity in Bucharest schools. Ciolacu: Closing schools, but holding elections -the normal Romania promised by Iohannis. The Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU) on Tuesday decided to suspend face to face activity in the educational units in the Capital City, the spokeswoman for the Prefect’s Office, Mariana Stancu-Tipisca, informed on Monday. She also said masks will be compulsory to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]