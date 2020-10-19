President Iohannis: General election set according to law and will take place on December 6



President Klaus Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Monday that the general election would take place on the set date, namely December 6. "The general election was set according to the law and will take place on December 6, and as far as the pandemic management is concerned, Parliament approved a special law, Law 55, which provides the complete catalogue of measures that can be taken, and the Government, alongside the local authorities, are managing this process," the head of state told a press conference. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)