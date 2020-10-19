Deva Fortress cable car to be replaced with bigger one, on 15.7mln lei investment

The cable car on Deva Fortress will be replaced with a new one, with a capacity of 30 seats, double compared to the current one, based on an investment worth over 15.7 million lei which includes also works for the modernization of inclined transport installations, control systems and functional safety, Deva City Hall announced on Monday. The local administration project also envisages that the two stations between which the cable car runs, the arrangement of the pedestrian area at the foot of the Citadel Hill and the resizing of the technical rooms in the two stations, departure and arrival for the new tourist flows will be modernized. Also, the toilets will be modernized, and the ramps for people with neuromotor disabilities will be adapted to the standards and norms in force. "The cable car that currently serves the Deva Fortress was put into operation in 2005 and has a capacity of 16 seats. The installation and equipment are outdated in terms of functional systems, and the cable car can no longer cope with the large influx of tourists," said the Mayor of Deva, Florin Oancea. The duration of the implementation of the investment, from the signing of the contract and the handing over of the site to the company that will win the tender is 12 months. The project is in the evaluation phase of the submitted bids, being part of the development strategy of Deva municipality in terms of promotion, development and capitalization of natural and cultural heritage, as well as tourism development. Last year, Deva Fortress was visited by 176,161 tourists who used the cable car, and from the sale of transport tickets 2.64 million lei went to the local budget of Deva municipality, according to the mayor's office.