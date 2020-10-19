Coronavirus: Authorities suspend face to face activity in Bucharest schools

Coronavirus: Authorities suspend face to face activity in Bucharest schools. The Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU) on Tuesday decided to suspend face to face activity in the educational units in the Capital City, the spokeswoman for the Prefect's Office, Mariana Stancu-Tipisca, informed on Monday. She also said masks will be compulsory to wear in all public spaces. "The cinema halls, theatre halls will be closed. (...) Also closed will be the restaurants, while the terraces remain open, outside. The hotels and accommodation units will only serve meals indoors for their clients who rented rooms in the respective units. Also suspended is the activity of economic operators with a license for gambling," said the spokeswoman.