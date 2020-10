Austria’s Leier Group 1H Sales Grow 30% Mainly Due To DIY Stores

Austria’s Leier Group 1H Sales Grow 30% Mainly Due To DIY Stores. Austrian Leier group, which bought Brikston and Siceram in Romania, saw an increase of over 30% in the first half of 2020, compared with the same period in 2019, due mainly to the segment of do-it-yourself stores. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]