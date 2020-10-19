President Iohannis: Everyone expects Romania to be responsible when it comes to its budget



President Iohannis: Everyone expects Romania to be responsible when it comes to its budget.

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday at the Cotroceni Palace that everyone expects from Romania to remain responsible in managing its budget, pointing out that, if this does not happen, our country will enter a special procedure involving a declining rating. "Yes, there is a risk. Everyone expects from Romania to take measures that are, obviously, precautionary. So, they expect us to be responsible in managing our budget, given that the economic crisis is, unfortunately, a reality. Unfortunately, consumption has fallen, budget revenues have fallen, and it is clear that certain expenditures need to be made - for example, to support the hospital system, the physicians, to provide tablets for pupils - while many other expenditures can be postponed until the situation is improving and this is what everyone expects from us, to see that we act responsibly. On the other hand, the European Commission is already reading the treaties very carefully, to see in which area we can be framed and held accountable," Iohannis told a news conference. The head of state was asked if he has any new information on the possibility of Romania losing European money if pensions increase by 40pct and if there is a possibility that Romania will be demoted by rating agencies. AGERPRES (RO-author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)