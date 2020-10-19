At Three Seas Initiative Virtual Summit, ForMin Aurescu highlights Romania's commitment objectives

At Three Seas Initiative Virtual Summit, ForMin Aurescu highlights Romania's commitment objectives. Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Monday participated in a virtual Smart Money ministerial panel of the Web Forum held on the sidelines of the Three Seas Initiative Virtual Summit (I3M) organised by Estonia to highlight Romania's constant commitment to the objectives of the initiative and the active role the country will continue to play in the future development of I3M. According to a press statement released by Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE), Aurescu delivered his remarks from Washington, where he was paying a bilateral visit at the invitation of his American counterpart. "Minister Bogdan Aurescu mentioned the importance of the transatlantic relationship and the added value that the Three Seas Initiative brings to both sides of the Atlantic, as that is a concrete example of effective transatlantic co-operation that has benefited from US support and involvement from the get-go. The initiative remains a relevant European regional contribution to increasing economic convergence and the further development of EU member states," the statement reads. The Romanian official recalled the importance of connectivity to ensure an adequate response of governments to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to post-crisis recovery measures. "In that regard, the necessary connections must be made to allow timely and non-discriminatory access to the necessary resources. In the context, he showed that achieving the objectives of the Three Seas Initiative, in particular advancing the implementation of its major connectivity projects, will have a positive impact on co-operation in the region. Emphasising the importance of concrete results for the evolution of the initiative, the minister of foreign affairs underlined that the Romanian government continues to work on the implementation of approved priority projects, in close co-operation with other governments and partners in the region. Those steps will contribute toward bridging the connectivity gap so clearly indicated by an International Monetary Fund (IMF) study presented at the summit," according to the MAE statement. At the same time, Aurescu added that for the implementation of these projects "adequate financing is necessary, and a key role is played by governmental, European funds, private funds and the I3M Investment Fund." "Aurescu welcomed the US announcement of an allocation of up to 1 billion US dollars for projects in I3M participating states, as well as the decision of several states in the region to join Poland and Romania in the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund, an instrument launched with on the occasion of the I3M Summit in Bucharest, hosted by President Klaus Iohannis in 2018, in order to support the efforts of the participating states to develop infrastructure, ensure energy security and improve connectivity at regional levels. He added that achieving an optimal level of the fund's size must lead to its financing of strategic interconnection infrastructure projects that which have been approved by the presidents of the participating states, even if the fund's approach so far is of a commercial nature," shows the statements. Aurescu highlighted the strategic value to Romania and the whole region of some major infrastructure and interconnection projects, such as "Rail2Sea"(Constanta - Gdansk Railway) and Via Carpathia." At the end of his remarks, according MAE, the head of Romanian diplomacy voiced confidence that by all participating states and partners continuing their active commitment, with the support of the European Commission, European and international financial institutions and the business community, all major interconnectivity projects from the region will be implemented, thus contributing to the fulfilment of the Three Seas Initiative objectives. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

