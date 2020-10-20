CFR Infrastructura launches EUR 815 mln tender for upgrading Timisoara-Arad railway

CFR Infrastructura, the company that manages Romania's railway network, published on Monday, October 19, the tender announcement for modernizing the Timisoara - Arad railway line, Economica.net reported. The contract is estimated at RON 3.92 billion (EUR 815 million). The line has a length of (...)