Romania’s automobile production hits new record in September

Romania’s automobile production hits new record in September. The two automobile factories in Romania, Dacia and Ford, delivered a total of 57,846 cars in September, 56% more compared to the same period last year and an all-time record, according to data from the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM). Dacia assembled 36,416 units and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]