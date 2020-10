RO snacks producer Golden Foods issues EUR 1 mln bonds

RO snacks producer Golden Foods issues EUR 1 mln bonds. Romanian snacks producer Golden Foods, which makes nuts and seeds sold under the Elmas brand, has launched EUR 1 million bonds last week and will list the papers at the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The company pays an interest rate of 9% per year, Ziarul Financiar daily said. The company carried (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]