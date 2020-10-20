Private placement of RO cyber security firm Safetech heavily oversubscribed

Private placement of RO cyber security firm Safetech heavily oversubscribed. Romanian cybersecurity company Safetech Innovations closed a private placement for 20% of its shares within 37 seconds on October 19. The company planned to raise RON 2.5 million (some EUR 500,000) from Bucharest Stock Exchange investors, but the offer was quickly oversubscribed. By the end of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]