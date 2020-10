Dairy Producer Covalact Sees Revenue Down to RON150M in 2019

Dairy Producer Covalact Sees Revenue Down to RON150M in 2019. Dairy producer Covalact, one of the top ten on the local market, posted 150 million lei revenue last year, down 0.8% on 2018, as well as RON8.1 million profit, 12% lower than in 2018, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data. This was its first decline in revenue since (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]