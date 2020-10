Parmalat Romania Revenue Up 4.5% to RON59M in 2019

Parmalat Romania Revenue Up 4.5% to RON59M in 2019. Parmalat Romania, the maker of the Santal fruit beverages, part of the Lactalis group, ended last year with 59.1 million lei (EUR12.5 million) revenue, an increase of 4.5% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]