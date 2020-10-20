Police conduct searches in Bucharest and Constanta in RON 2.5 ml economic crime case

Police conduct searches in Bucharest and Constanta in RON 2.5 ml economic crime case. Police officers specializing in the investigation of economic crime are conducting Tuesday morning six searches in Bucharest and Constanta at several persons suspected of causing damage of over 2,500,000 lei through economic crimes. The police officers of the Economic Crimes Investigation Directorate and of the Special Actions and Intervention Service are conducting 6 home searches, 4 in Bucharest and 2 in Constanta, and enforcing 5 arrest warrants, informs a press release of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. The activities are carried out as part of a RON 2,500,000-tax evasion criminal case investigated under the coordination of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Tribunal. From the evidence administered so far, there are indications that the investigated persons constituted a ring of several commercial companies, some of them of the "shell" type, in order to evade the payment of VAT and profit tax. "The amounts of money supposedly came from economic activities concentrated around tenders regarding the rehabilitation, modernization and fitting works on assets held by an institution," the quoted source shows. The investigated persons will be taken to the IGPR headquarters for the specific criminal investigation activities. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]