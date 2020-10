Rio Bucovina Rents Logistic Space in Constanta Business Park

Rio Bucovina Rents Logistic Space in Constanta Business Park. Rio Bucovina, soft drinks and snacks wholesaler, part of Polish group Maspex, has expanded its warehousing space in the biggest logistics park in southeast Romania, Constanta Business Park, developed by Global Vision and Globalworth. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]