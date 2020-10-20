Romanian maker of disinfection robot optimizes operations, reduces assembly time

Romanian maker of disinfection robot optimizes operations, reduces assembly time. Modulab, a Romanian startup that designed an autonomous disinfection robot, has optimized its operations after an advisory project backed by EBRD and the European Union. The assembly of the robot, which works to destroy pathogenic microorganisms including coronavirus using UV-C radiation, now (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]