Romania Property Investment Market Grows 31% in Jan-Sept, to EUR738M. The property investment market in Romania exceeded EUR738 million in the first nine months of 2002, 31% higher compared with the same period in 2019, and office transactions accounted for nearly 93% of the investment volume, Crosspoint Real Estate said in a market report released (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]