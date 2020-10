Polish Children’s Brand SMYK All for Kids To Open New Store, In Brasov, October 21

Polish Smyk Group, specialized in selling children's products, will be opening a new store, in central city of Brasov, on October 21, reaching a 21-unit network in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]