GeneralElection2020 / More than 30,000 Romanians abroad register to vote by mail. Over 30,000 Romanians abroad have so far registered to vote by mail in the December 6 general election. According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) website, as of Tuesday around 14:30hrs, EEST, 30,069 applications had been submitted for voting by mail. Most applications were submitted by Romanians from the UK - 6,925; Germany - 4,513; Spain - 2,614; Italy - 2,422; France - 2,125. More than 1,000 applications came from Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Austria. There are 2 more days in which Romanians overseas can still choose to exercise their right to vote by mail. Romanian citizens with the right to vote, domiciled or residing abroad, who wish to exercise their right to vote by mail in the election to the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies can register, no later than October 22, on www.votstrainatate.ro. By registering as a voter by mail, the Romanian voters who live abroad and hold valid residence documents from the host country request the transmission by mail of the voting documents to their correspondence addresses. By filling in a questionnaire, the Romanian voters domiciled or residing abroad express their desire to vote by mail in the 2020 election to the Romanian Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, and later they are expunged from the permanent electoral roll in Romania and permanently registered with the electoral roll for voting by mail. Romanians overseas will cast their ballots on December 5 and 6. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: Autoritatea Electorală Permanentă/Facebook.com [Read the article in Agerpres]