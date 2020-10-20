|
Coronavirus in Romania: 3.400 new cases. Record of intensive care cases - 768
Oct 20, 2020
Coronavirus in Romania: 3.400 new cases. Record of intensive care cases - 768.
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
After Bucharest, Romania's Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19
Cluj-Napoca, Romania’s second-biggest city after Bucharest, will also enter the “red scenario” after the rate of new COVID-19 infections in the last 14 days passed the threshold of three per 1,000 inhabitants on Tuesday, October 20. This will lead to restrictions similar to those already enforced (...)
Tennis: Monica Niculescu qualifies for quarterfinals of doubles event in Ostrava (WTA)
The pair of Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu and Ukrainian Nadia Kicenok qualified for the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the WTA tournament in Ostrava (Czech Republic), with total prizes of 593,600 US dollars, after defeating 7-5, 6-7 (3), 10-5 the Romanian-German couple Raluca (...)
PM Orban holds consultations with representatives of independent cultural sector
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a new round of consultations with the representatives of the independent cultural sector, with a view to extending support measures for cultural operators, in which context it was established that the latter will be actively involved in the process of finalizing (...)
Non-food retail, on brink of collapse, announces possible protests (employers' organizations)
The situation of non-food retail stores continues to be extremely difficult, given that the support measures announced by the authorities have not appeared or exclude the activities of companies active in industry, announces the Retail Employers' Organization of Romania, RORETAIL, through a (...)
Number of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in Bucharest added 100
The number of intensive care beds in the Bucharest hospitals meant for COVID -19 patients will be supplemented by over 100, following an assessment made on Tuesday afternoon by the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, and the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Secretary of State (...)
CBRE launches omnichannel retail and industrial services
• The need for storage spaces becomes a key factor for serving the retail consumer • The online sales rate may double in the next 5 years, to 15% of the total retail sales • 5 out of 10 retail tenants request details about industrial spaces in order to streamline... The post CBRE launches (...)
Cluj is building the first mixed experimental science park for advanced technologies in alternative energies
CITAT-E – The Innovative Cluster for Advanced pilot Technologies in Alternative Energies will configure an energy consumption behaviour specific to the Cluj area, that can be replicated nationwide The announcement was made during #EU Regions Week 2020 National Institute for Research and (...)
