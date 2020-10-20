Brâncuşi sculpture leads ranking of top-selling works by Romanian artists

Brâncuşi sculpture leads ranking of top-selling works by Romanian artists. Constantin Brâncuşi leads a recent ranking of Romanian artists compiled by auction house Artmark by taking into account the artworks’ selling price at international and local auctions. Brâncuși’s sculpture La Jeune fille sophistiquée sold for EUR 52.9 million in 2018, at a Christie’s auction held in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]