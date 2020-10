Hidroelectrica Completes Upgrades On 110kV Transformer Stations Serving Voila, Vistea Hydropower Plants

Hidroelectrica Completes Upgrades On 110kV Transformer Stations Serving Voila, Vistea Hydropower Plants. Romanian state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica on Tuesday said it completed modernization works and is going to commission the 110kV transformer stations belonging to Voila and Vistea hydropower plants. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]