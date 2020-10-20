Brancusi tops ranking of bestselling Romanian artists in domestic, international auctions, at 52.9M euros

Brancusi tops ranking of bestselling Romanian artists in domestic, international auctions, at 52.9M euros. With 52.9 million euros bid for his "La Jeune fille sophistiquee (Portrait de Nancy Cunard)," Constantin Brancusi, the first modern sculptor, is topping the ranks of the bestselling 100 Romanian art masters in domestic and international auctions drawn up by auction house Artmark. This only existing example in brass of Brancusi's stylised portrait of the Anglo-American heiress, political activitst and writer Nancy Cunard sold for 52,905,681 euros in New York by Christie's auction house in 2018. On the second place is Adrian Ghenie, a contemporary Romanian painter, whose work "Nickelodeon" fetched 7,977,000 euros at a Christie's auction in London in October 2016. The third place is taken by surrealist painter Victor Brauner, for his "The Strange Case of Mr. K" that sold for 700,000 euros in Paris, in April 2003. Next are Carol Popp de Szathmari, with "Typologies and costumes," sold at a Sotheby's auction in London, in 1999, for 624,699 euros; Dimitrie Chiparus, with "Les girls" that fetched 590,240 euros at a Sotheby's auction in New York in 2007; Reuven Rubin, with "The Road to Meron" sold for 475,592 euros (Sotheby's in New York, in 2015); Andrei Cadere, of Polish origin, with "Untitled (A1200030)" selling for 420,000 euros (De Vuys, Lokeren, in 2019); Vilmos Aba-Novak, of Hungarian origin, with "The Great Circus" selling for 381,600 euros (Virag Judit, Budapest); Amedeo Preziosi, of Maltese origin, with "Souvenir" that fetched 362,112 euros (Bonhams, London, in 2009). According to Artmark, the Romanian art market grew almost eight times in the last five years (since 2016), in terms of the number of collectors as reflected in participants in auctions organized in Romania - currently only online. The highest bidding work of art on auction in Romania is "Tarancuta cu basma alba" (Female peasant in a white headscarf) by Nicolae Grigorescu, that fetched 340,000 euros, in 2018, at an Artmark auction. The previous record belonged also to Grigorescu, a work bought for 320,000 euros in 2016. Also topping the preferences of Romanian collectors is Stefan Luchian, whose work "Two Girls" was sold in 2013 for 300,000 euros. Another work sold for a large sum is "Nud in iatac" (Female nude in the boudoir) by Nicolae Tonitza. The work, coming from the returned collection of Dr. Iosif Dona, was awarded, in 2011, for 290,000 euros. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: christies.com [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Jacobs Coffee Importer Revenue Up 5% to RON396.6M in 2019 Jacobs Douwe Egberts Ro, the local subsidiary of the group by the same name, posted 396.6 million lei (EUR83.7 milion) revenue in 2019, an increase of about 5% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data.



Asfalt Dobrogea Spends RON21M on Development in 2020 Construction company Asfalt Dobrogea based in Constanta has invested 21 million lei in 2020, with a third of the money going towards boosting asphalt production capacity. The company posted RON113 million revenue last year, almost four times more than in 2018, as well as almost RON18 million (...)



Celco Invests RON5M in Constanta Plant Construction materials manufacturer Celco (Constanta) has invested 5 milion lei in production of autoclaved cellular concrete (ACC) to improve the efficiency of use of this material.



Romania's planned centre-right coalition under threat as would-be allies accuse each other of betrayal The potential center-right coalition between Romania's ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) and reformist USR-PLUS alliance, expected to form the new Government after the December 6 elections, is under threat due to mounting tensions between the two sides. USR deputy president Catalin Drula (...)



Real estate investors in Romania remain optimistic, says Colliers report Investment volumes on the Romanian real estate market reached nearly EUR 820 million in the first three quarters of the year, up by 45% versus the same period of 2019, and 27% more than in all 2019, according to real estate consultancy firm Colliers International Romania. Office assets (...)



Belgian logistics developer WDP has EUR 142 mln ongoing projects in Romania Belgian logistics developer WDP (Warehouses de Pauw) completed projects worth EUR 97 million in Romania in the first nine months of this year, according to the group’s financial report. The completed projects include new warehouses or expansions of existing ones for clients such as Auchan, (...)



AFI Europe Romania opens EUR 148 mln mixed-use project in Brasov AFI Europe Romania, one of the biggest investors on the local real estate market, inaugurated on Wednesday, October 21, its AFI Brasov mixed-use project. AFI Brasov brings together a mix between a modern shopping center developed on three floors, with 45,000 sqm GLA (gross leasable area), and (...)

