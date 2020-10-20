Free access to the outdoor screenings at Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest

Free access to the outdoor screenings at Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest. The access will be free to the outdoor screenings of the 11th edition of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival, which will take place in the Pergola of the Verona Garden, behind the Carturesti Verona bookstore, and on the terrace of the Museum of Recent Art, inform the organizers in a press release sent to AGERPRES. "Moviegoers will be greeted with tea, heaters and, if necessary, blankets to ensure the necessary comfort, and wearing a mask is mandatory throughout the screenings that will begin at 7.00 pm in both locations," said the organizers. Throughout the festival, between October 23 and November 1, in the Pergola of the Verona Garden, behind the Verona bookstore, a film will be screened every evening, shows the same press release. The films to be screened at Carturesti Verona starting with 7.00 pm every night during the festivals will be "True Mothers" by Naomi Kawase - on October 23, "Le discours" by Laurent Tirard - October 24, "Still the Water" by Naomi Kawase - October 25, "The Truth" by Hirokazu Koreeda - October 26, "Summer 85" by Francois Ozon - October 27, "Mandibules" by Quentin Dupieux - October 28, "Sweat" by Magnus Von Horn - October 29, "Sweet Bean" by Naomi Kawase - October 30, "Malmkrog" by Cristi Puiu - October 31, and "Another Round" by Thomas Vinterberg - November 1. The films "Another Round" by Thomas Vinterberg - October 23, "Summer 85" by Francois Ozon - October 24, and "Le discours" by Laurent Tirard - October 25 will also be screened on the terrace in the courtyard of the Museum of Recent Art (MARe), starting at 7.00 pm. Participants in the screenings will receive as a gift a museum visit ticket from MARe, valid until the end of the year (2020). The entire programme of the drive-in and outdoor screenings can be found on www.filmedefestival.ro or on the Facebook and Instagram pages of the festival, where you can find more information about movies and related events of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest. The 11th edition of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest is organized by the Cinemascop Association and carried out in partnership with the French Embassy and the French Institute in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: filmedefestival.ro [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Jacobs Coffee Importer Revenue Up 5% to RON396.6M in 2019 Jacobs Douwe Egberts Ro, the local subsidiary of the group by the same name, posted 396.6 million lei (EUR83.7 milion) revenue in 2019, an increase of about 5% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data.



Asfalt Dobrogea Spends RON21M on Development in 2020 Construction company Asfalt Dobrogea based in Constanta has invested 21 million lei in 2020, with a third of the money going towards boosting asphalt production capacity. The company posted RON113 million revenue last year, almost four times more than in 2018, as well as almost RON18 million (...)



Celco Invests RON5M in Constanta Plant Construction materials manufacturer Celco (Constanta) has invested 5 milion lei in production of autoclaved cellular concrete (ACC) to improve the efficiency of use of this material.



Romania's planned centre-right coalition under threat as would-be allies accuse each other of betrayal The potential center-right coalition between Romania's ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) and reformist USR-PLUS alliance, expected to form the new Government after the December 6 elections, is under threat due to mounting tensions between the two sides. USR deputy president Catalin Drula (...)



Real estate investors in Romania remain optimistic, says Colliers report Investment volumes on the Romanian real estate market reached nearly EUR 820 million in the first three quarters of the year, up by 45% versus the same period of 2019, and 27% more than in all 2019, according to real estate consultancy firm Colliers International Romania. Office assets (...)



Belgian logistics developer WDP has EUR 142 mln ongoing projects in Romania Belgian logistics developer WDP (Warehouses de Pauw) completed projects worth EUR 97 million in Romania in the first nine months of this year, according to the group’s financial report. The completed projects include new warehouses or expansions of existing ones for clients such as Auchan, (...)



AFI Europe Romania opens EUR 148 mln mixed-use project in Brasov AFI Europe Romania, one of the biggest investors on the local real estate market, inaugurated on Wednesday, October 21, its AFI Brasov mixed-use project. AFI Brasov brings together a mix between a modern shopping center developed on three floors, with 45,000 sqm GLA (gross leasable area), and (...)

