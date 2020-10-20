Non-food retail, on brink of collapse, announces possible protests (employers' organizations)

Non-food retail, on brink of collapse, announces possible protests (employers' organizations). The situation of non-food retail stores continues to be extremely difficult, given that the support measures announced by the authorities have not appeared or exclude the activities of companies active in industry, announces the Retail Employers' Organization of Romania, RORETAIL, through a release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. The representatives of the organization specify that the Government recently published Emergency Ordinance (GEO) 174/2020, which modifies GEO 130/2020, regarding the grants in total value of almost 1 billion euros, granted to SMEs. "RORETAIL has sent on numerous occasions to the relevant ministries, the Government and Parliament its proposals for activities eligible for working capital and / or investment grants, activities severely affected by the state of emergency and alert established as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. However, they were not finally included in the provisions of GEO 174/2020," the release mentions. According to employers, the talks and the consultations with authorities in the run-up to local elections have turned from "possible measures to save jobs and businesses" into "simple election promises." "As a result, in the next period there will be a strong shock wave for the entire national non-food retail industry," said the organization representatives. Thus, the situation of non-food retail stores and local suppliers continues to be extremely difficult almost four months after the reopening of shopping centers. Between July and September, the percentages of decrease in the volume of non-food retail sales compared to the same period last year were up to 75%, with an average decrease of between 35% and 45%. The decrease in traffic from July to September was also up to 60%, with peaks of even 75%, the average being in the range of 35% - 50% decreases, compared to the same period in 2019. "In the context in which the traffic in the HoReCa non-food retail stores in the shopping centers registers even more accentuated decreases, the lack of any immediate support from the authorities will lead to the final closure of many companies in the field, many of them Romanian brands and producers and to the loss of tens of thousands of jobs," RORETAIL points out. If we do not find in the Romanian authorities a reliable partner to save the non-food retail industry and HoReCa in shopping centers, RORETAIL members will have to resort to various forms of public protest, warn employers. RORETAIL - The Retail Employers' Organization of Romania is an association established in 2014, which groups over 1,000 stores in Romania, from non-food retail and HoReCA in shopping centers, grouping both national and international brands and totaling over 12,000 employees. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Jacobs Coffee Importer Revenue Up 5% to RON396.6M in 2019 Jacobs Douwe Egberts Ro, the local subsidiary of the group by the same name, posted 396.6 million lei (EUR83.7 milion) revenue in 2019, an increase of about 5% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data.



Asfalt Dobrogea Spends RON21M on Development in 2020 Construction company Asfalt Dobrogea based in Constanta has invested 21 million lei in 2020, with a third of the money going towards boosting asphalt production capacity. The company posted RON113 million revenue last year, almost four times more than in 2018, as well as almost RON18 million (...)



Celco Invests RON5M in Constanta Plant Construction materials manufacturer Celco (Constanta) has invested 5 milion lei in production of autoclaved cellular concrete (ACC) to improve the efficiency of use of this material.



Romania's planned centre-right coalition under threat as would-be allies accuse each other of betrayal The potential center-right coalition between Romania's ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) and reformist USR-PLUS alliance, expected to form the new Government after the December 6 elections, is under threat due to mounting tensions between the two sides. USR deputy president Catalin Drula (...)



Real estate investors in Romania remain optimistic, says Colliers report Investment volumes on the Romanian real estate market reached nearly EUR 820 million in the first three quarters of the year, up by 45% versus the same period of 2019, and 27% more than in all 2019, according to real estate consultancy firm Colliers International Romania. Office assets (...)



Belgian logistics developer WDP has EUR 142 mln ongoing projects in Romania Belgian logistics developer WDP (Warehouses de Pauw) completed projects worth EUR 97 million in Romania in the first nine months of this year, according to the group’s financial report. The completed projects include new warehouses or expansions of existing ones for clients such as Auchan, (...)



AFI Europe Romania opens EUR 148 mln mixed-use project in Brasov AFI Europe Romania, one of the biggest investors on the local real estate market, inaugurated on Wednesday, October 21, its AFI Brasov mixed-use project. AFI Brasov brings together a mix between a modern shopping center developed on three floors, with 45,000 sqm GLA (gross leasable area), and (...)

