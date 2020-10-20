Number of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in Bucharest added 100

Number of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in Bucharest added 100. The number of intensive care beds in the Bucharest hospitals meant for COVID -19 patients will be supplemented by over 100, following an assessment made on Tuesday afternoon by the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, and the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Secretary of State Raed Arafat, informs a press release on Tuesday. Thus, the two officials decided to locate a mobile unit with 12 ICU beds that will be used to treat patients with COVID 19 at the "Marius Nasta" Institute of Pneumology in Bucharest. Also, the Clinical Hospital no. 1 "CF Witting" will get 10 more ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. According to the Ministry of Health (MS), the Colentina Clinical Hospital, made fully operational by the Order of the Action Commander, to treat patients infected with SARS Cov 2, will have 29 functional ICU beds, and the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital 11 ICU beds. Moreover, the officials decided that the emergency medical units in the Capital City, respectively the Floreasca Emergency Clinical Hospital and the "Sf. Ioan" Emergency Clinical Hospital be designated COVID support hospitals for the intensive care units, while the "Nicolae Malaxa" Clinical Hospital was designated health facility that provides medical care to patients infected with the novel coronavirus, by Order of the Action Commander. The MS also stated that at the Floreasca Emergency Clinical Hospital, the "Sf. Ioan" Emergency Clinical Hospital and the "Nicolae Malaxa" Clinical Hospital, will get 10 more ICU beds, while the "Sf. Pantelimon" Emergency Clinical Hospital will get 20 ICU beds for coronavirus patients. "The representatives of the public health directorate will check the way in which the separation of the circuits and the flow of patients were done at each of these medical units. The health officials are also considering to increase the treatment capacity of patients in a series of health units in Cluj, Timis, Mures and Iasi counties, but the actual decision remains will be taken after this week's assessment on the spot by the Minister of Health," according to the minister's statement, as quoted in the abovementioned press release. According to the same source, the Minister of Health also said that the supplementation of the medical staff working in the first line of the fight against COVID-19 is also being considered. "In this sense, we identified the legal means by which the 200 resident physicians and specialists who took the specialized examination in ICU, Emergency, epidemiology, infectious diseases, pneumology and radiology, and who do not have a job as a doctor yet, at this point, can be employed by the "Pr. Fr. Dimitrie Gerota" Emergency Hospital, after which they will be transferred to the units facing a staff shortage, by the DSU," said the MS. AGERPRES (RO-author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Jacobs Coffee Importer Revenue Up 5% to RON396.6M in 2019 Jacobs Douwe Egberts Ro, the local subsidiary of the group by the same name, posted 396.6 million lei (EUR83.7 milion) revenue in 2019, an increase of about 5% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data.



Asfalt Dobrogea Spends RON21M on Development in 2020 Construction company Asfalt Dobrogea based in Constanta has invested 21 million lei in 2020, with a third of the money going towards boosting asphalt production capacity. The company posted RON113 million revenue last year, almost four times more than in 2018, as well as almost RON18 million (...)



Celco Invests RON5M in Constanta Plant Construction materials manufacturer Celco (Constanta) has invested 5 milion lei in production of autoclaved cellular concrete (ACC) to improve the efficiency of use of this material.



Romania's planned centre-right coalition under threat as would-be allies accuse each other of betrayal The potential center-right coalition between Romania's ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) and reformist USR-PLUS alliance, expected to form the new Government after the December 6 elections, is under threat due to mounting tensions between the two sides. USR deputy president Catalin Drula (...)



Real estate investors in Romania remain optimistic, says Colliers report Investment volumes on the Romanian real estate market reached nearly EUR 820 million in the first three quarters of the year, up by 45% versus the same period of 2019, and 27% more than in all 2019, according to real estate consultancy firm Colliers International Romania. Office assets (...)



Belgian logistics developer WDP has EUR 142 mln ongoing projects in Romania Belgian logistics developer WDP (Warehouses de Pauw) completed projects worth EUR 97 million in Romania in the first nine months of this year, according to the group’s financial report. The completed projects include new warehouses or expansions of existing ones for clients such as Auchan, (...)



AFI Europe Romania opens EUR 148 mln mixed-use project in Brasov AFI Europe Romania, one of the biggest investors on the local real estate market, inaugurated on Wednesday, October 21, its AFI Brasov mixed-use project. AFI Brasov brings together a mix between a modern shopping center developed on three floors, with 45,000 sqm GLA (gross leasable area), and (...)

