PM Orban holds consultations with representatives of independent cultural sector. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a new round of consultations with the representatives of the independent cultural sector, with a view to extending support measures for cultural operators, in which context it was established that the latter will be actively involved in the process of finalizing a state aid scheme dedicated to independent actors, underway, at an advanced stage, at the Ministry of Culture. According to a post on the Government's Facebook page, the discussions focused on "continuing and improving the implementation of projects financed from national and European funds, such as Government support for cultural projects, grants for working capital and the granting, during this year, of the unemployment indemnity for the employees whose activity has been restricted for reasons of health protection. "Also, the representatives of the independent cultural sector will be actively involved in the consultations for finalizing a state aid scheme dedicated to independent actors, which is underway, at an advanced stage, at the Ministry of Culture. At the same time, consultations will be held on the creation of a register of cultural operators, in order to ensure the non-discriminatory access of the entities from the cultural sector to the support measures," it is shown in the post. The head of Executive stressed that he is fully open to continue consultations in order to identify as soon as possible solutions to support the cultural sector, the same source said. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, Minister of Finance Florin Citu, Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu and the elected General Mayor of the Capital City, Nicusor Dan. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]