Dacia announces the price of its first electric model on a European market. The first electric model produced under the Romanian brand Dacia - Spring - will cost EUR 17,800 on the Hungarian market, Hotnews.ro reported. Hungary is thus the first market in Europe where Renault announces the price for this new model. Net of the EUR 6,800 subsidy for electric vehicles in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]