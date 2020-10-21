Romanian Parliament votes former justice minister to lead Legislative Council

Romanian Parliament votes former justice minister to lead Legislative Council. Florin Iordache, the author of the infamous emergency ordinance (OUG) 13 in January 2017 that prompted massive pro-democracy protests in Romania due to its negative impact on the rule of law, was voted as head of the Legislative Council, on October 20, 2020. The body is not critically (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]