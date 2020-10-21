Romanian prosecutors ask Parliament’s approval to investigate former SocDem minister

Romanian prosecutors ask Parliament's approval to investigate former SocDem minister. The prosecutors of Romania's anti-corruption directorate DNA have asked the Parliament to lift the immunity of an MP, whom they suspect of influence peddling and bribery during his mandate as a minister. The prosecutors cited a total bribe worth RON 3.9 million (just over EUR 0.5 mln).