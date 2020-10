Romania’s public debt up to 42.8% of GDP at end-Aug

Romania’s public debt up to 42.8% of GDP at end-Aug. Romania's public debt rose by another RON 5.8 billion (EUR 1.2 bln) in August to reach RON 450.2 bln (EUR 92.3 bln) at the end of the month. The debt to GDP ratio edged up to 42.8% from 42.2% one month earlier and 35.2% at the end of 2019. The Social Democrat opposition took the opportunity (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]