Annual cost of air pollution estimated at EUR 6.3 bln in Bucharest, second-highest in Europe after London

Annual cost of air pollution estimated at EUR 6.3 bln in Bucharest, second-highest in Europe after London. Air pollution costs EUR 166 billion per year in Europe, according to a report released on Wednesday, October 21, that examined the costs of premature death, medical treatment, and lost working days in 432 European cities, local Agerpres reported. In Bucharest, the annual cost of air pollution (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]