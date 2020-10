Home Appliance Component Maker Zoppas Industries Sees RON800M Revenue in Romania in 2019

Home Appliance Component Maker Zoppas Industries Sees RON800M Revenue in Romania in 2019. Zoppas Industries, which operates a plant in Timisoara in Romania, posed 792 million lei revenue last year, flat on 2018, publicly available data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]