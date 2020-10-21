Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest offers free access to its outdoor screenings

Access to outdoor screenings of the Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest festival will be free of charge, the organizers announced. Movies in the program will be screened at Verona Garden (located behind the Carturesti Verona bookstore) and on the terrace of the Museum of Recent Art.