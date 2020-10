Romania’s daily COVID-19 cases near 5,000

Romania’s daily COVID-19 cases near 5,000. Romanian officials reported 4,848 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, October 21 - the highest daily count registered in Romania since the start of the pandemic. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country went over 191,000. Bucharest recorded 650 new cases of coronavirus infection (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]