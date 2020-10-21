Romania Mergers & Acquisitions overview: Hidroelectrica looking to buy wind park | Wirecard sells RO division | US fund to buy another bank in RO



Romania Mergers & Acquisitions overview: Hidroelectrica looking to buy wind park | Wirecard sells RO division | US fund to buy another bank in RO.

Romania Insider sends each month the Mergers & Acquisitions newsletter, curated by our editorial team with the essential topics related to M&A and investments. Below you will find the full content of this October 2020 newsletter. The Mergers & Acquisitions monthly newsletter is sent (...)