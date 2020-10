On International Chefs Day, Nestlé promotes cooking with kids

On International Chefs Day, Nestlé promotes cooking with kids. Nestlé with the World Chefs Association celebrates International Chefs Day. On this occasion, Nestlé reconfirms its commitment to improve the quality of life of people around the world and contribute to a healthier future. In recent years, the company has increased its efforts to innovate and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]