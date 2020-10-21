JLL advised the transport and logistics company, Maracana in the lease of 4.100 sqm of logistic spaces in Ploiesti and Constanta



Maracana, with activities in the field of transport, rented 4,100 square meters of logistics space in Ploiești and Constanța. The real estate services company JLL acted for Maracana in both transactions. The deal in Constanța comes after a long period in which it was ignored by institutional (...)