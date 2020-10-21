Dunwell brokered for Maspex the lease of industrial space in Global Vision’s Constanta warehouse

Rio Bucovina, distributor of non-alcoholic beverages and food products, part of Maspex Group, has extended their warehousing area in the largest logistic park in SE of Romania – Constanța Business Park, belonging to Global Vision and Globalworth developers. The transaction was brokered by (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]