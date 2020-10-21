Romanian startup KFactory brings artificial intelligence into production by launching the first team of virtual engineers

Romanian startup KFactory brings artificial intelligence into production by launching the first team of virtual engineers. KFactory is the first Industry 4.0 startup funded in Romania, which aims to innovate the entire production process by understanding how all the variables involved influence its performance. Continuing the very good evolution of recent times, KFactory launches as an integrated part of its (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]