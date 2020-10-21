GCS: Romania’s SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 4.848 to 191.102; 69 fatalities , 766 patients to ICU

As many as 4,848 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting following 37,025 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Wednesday. These are cases of patients that (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]